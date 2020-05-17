Ionia salon owner commits to following state orders

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia salon owner says she will not reopen until the state allows it, even though some hairstylists and barbers are defying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders.

Melissa Hixon, owner of Dollface Beauty Company, said she’s disappointed by those willing to break the rules.

Dollface Beauty Company in Ionia

“To go beyond these orders right now when this is unprecedented times, I think it’s very selfish,” Hixon said. “There are so many more people who are suffering more than any of us could be.”

The executive order for barbers and salons to remain closed currently runs through May 28.

However, some owners have been making headlines for choosing to go against this order. On Friday, a crowd came to support a Holland salon owner who reopened her business Friday. A mid-Michigan barber had his license suspended after pledging to keep his shop open “until Jesus comes.”

Hixon doesn’t agree with every part of Whitmer’s COVID-19 response plan, but she respects it.

“We are an industry of professionals,” she said. “We have rules to abide by, so for me as a business to say, ‘Well, I’m just going to do what I want, I’m just going to open because that’s not fair to me as a business’, what’s that saying?”

Hixon also spoke out against a protest planned for Wednesday called Operation Haircut.

According to the Facebook page, Operation Haircut is being organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition. They are inviting stylists and barbers from around the state to gather at the Capitol to give free haircuts while also sending a message to the governor to let them get back to work.

“It is not safe to cut hair in a group outdoors without proper water and supplies, any day,” Hixon said about the planned protest. “We have the right as people to protest, absolutely, but opening and putting anyone in danger, potentially, is selfish.”