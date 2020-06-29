Ingham Co. restaurants ordered to reduce capacity after bar outbreak

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department has issued an emergency order to reduce restaurant capacity following the 107 coronavirus cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub in East Lansing.

Executive Order 2020-114 says restaurants with capacities of more than 150 must observe 50% capacity or a maximum of 75 customers.

“Large crowds are difficult to control,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail said. “By allowing no more than 75 people, restaurants and bars will be better able to enforce social distancing and the use of masks and face coverings. I strongly encourage all bars and restaurants to strictly enforce safety measures and to do all they can to help stop the spread of coronavirus in our community.”

Those who disregard the order could be subject to a misdemeanor that includes up to 90 days in jail as well as a fine of up to $200.

People who visited Harper’s between June 12 and June 20 are considered exposed and have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days since their visit. Everyone who was at Harper’s during the exposure period is strongly encouraged by the health department to seek testing.

At least 40% are Michigan State University students or recent graduates.