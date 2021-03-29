Increased spring break travel has schools cautious

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The past week has seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the year. There are now concerns that vacations during this spring break period could only make things worse.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend not traveling right now. Still, the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at airports saw the most people since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, about 1.4 million people passed through checkpoints. Now, schools are asking families to remain cautious.

Kenowa Hills Public Schools Superintendent Gerald Hopkins says there are currently 16 students and one staff member isolating as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.





“The Kent County Health Department strongly recommends those who travel on a plane or out of the area to quarantine for a week following their return,” said Hopkins. “Whether or not you plan to travel during spring break, please continue to remind each other to wear a face covering, social distance, regularly wash hands and avoid large gatherings.”

He says if this trend continues, he is concerned it could cancel year-end celebrations and force the district to return to a hybrid schedule.

Grand Rapids Public Schools says it will continue its current protective measures.

“The only change is related to the new 3-foot social-distancing guidance. School leaders are working closely with facilities, operations and supply staff to ensure classrooms are set up for the 3-foot social distancing and/or to arrange for alternative space to comply with mitigation measures. We will continue to comply with our COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan and Preparedness Plan,” said GRPS spokesperson John Helmholdt. “I would also note that every school district in the region is in person and has been for quite some time.”