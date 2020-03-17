In tweet, Trump criticizes Whitmer’s COVID-19 response

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a tweet Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

Whitmer has also been critical of the federal government’s handling of the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

“We know there is community spread in Michigan. We need more tests. We need more capability to get those tests done. I’m trying to implore the federal government to step up their efforts,” Whitmer told News 8 in a Skype interview Monday morning.

The tweet comes after Trump outlined the federal government’s newest recommendations Monday, including avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

Earlier in the day, Whitmer ordered bars and slew of other businesses to close and restaurants to stop dine-in service until 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 30.

The governor then limited all indoor gatherings to 50 people or less until April 5, citing weekend guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She had previously banned all gatherings of more than 250 people. There are exceptions, including for public transportation, workplaces and stores.

Monday marked the first day all Michigan’s public and private schools were closed to combat the spread of a rising number of coronavirus cases. Whitmer announced the three-week closure last week.

As of Monday, there were 3,487 cases in the United States, including 56 in Michigan.

