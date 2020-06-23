In Allegan, US Health secretary optimistic about COVID-19 status

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was in Michigan Tuesday, touring a hospital in Allegan and encouraging people to head back to their health care providers for screenings and procedures that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In terms of where things stand right now (in regards to the pandemic), here in Michigan, we’re doing quite well,” Azar said. “Fatalities are down, hospitalizations are down, just as they are nationwide. We’re at two-month lows for fatalities per day. We’re at two-month lows in terms of hospitalization. … We’ve had about two weeks with fewer than a thousand fatalities, we don’t want a single fatality, but still we progressing very well there.”

He noted an increase in cases in some parts of the country, but said some of that may be due to increased testing.

“We had a call, the vice president and I, with our governors on Monday and many of them in these states that are seeing higher numbers of cases reported the average age of reported cases going down pretty dramatically,” Azar said. “That’s a really good sign that we are reaching a lot of people and we’re actually pulling asymptomatic younger people into the net and getting them diagnosed.”

Asked to look forward to the fall, the secretary seemed confident about opening schools.

“That’s going to be very dependent on any community but there’s no reason that we can’t get back to school, just like we can get back to work with appropriate precautions,” he said. “You always have to look at the individual circumstances any particular person or what’s going on in that community, but we’ve got to get back to school.”

In addition to visiting Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Azar also made a stop in Grand Rapids Tuesday.