Huizenga pushing tax cuts for front-line workers

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland meeting with police and fire crews in Muskegon Heights on May 19, 2020.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, met with police and fire crews in Muskegon Heights, coffee and bagels in hand, Tuesday to express his thanks and garner support for the HEROES Act.

The plan would create a four-month tax holiday for health care workers, first responders and senior caregivers working in a county with at least one positive COVID-19 patient, similar to when federal income tax is waived for active-duty military service members.

Huizenga says this blanket approach would be easier than an application process.

“To me, this is a much easier, cleaner, simpler and frankly faster way of getting some dollars into your pocket to say, ‘thank you for what you’re doing,’” he said. “We want it to be effective, and we also want to make sure that we’ve got a society that our kids and our grandkids can grow up in.”

Huizenga says his act has already gathered bipartisan support. This act is not the same as the relief bill recently passed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.