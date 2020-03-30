Huizenga pitches aid for doctors, nurses, other first responders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A lawmaker from West Michigan wants to expand federal aid for those on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus.

Last week, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion aid package for those dealt an economic blow by the virus and widespread shutdowns aimed to slow its spread. That will include stimulus checks for citizens and businesses.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, is now introducing his “HEROES Act of 2020,” which he says will give a break for those in the thick of the battle.

“The idea is to give a little bonus to the people on the front lines: police, fire, nurses, EMTs, doctors. People on the front lines right now. Here’s what we paralleled it on: When we send a soldier to combat, we suspend their federal income tax. I want to do the same thing for these doctors and nurses. We know that’s not enough, but at least it’s a good step,” he said.

“HEROES” stands for Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Emergency Situations.

Huizenga hopes for quick action on the measure.