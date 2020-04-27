Hudsonville Ice Cream thanks essential workers with free pints

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Hudsonville Ice Cream is expressing its appreciation for those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving out free pints of ice cream.

The company, which offers both traditional ice cream and dairy-free options, said it’s giving doctors, nurses, first responders and other healthcare workers free ice cream through its Random Acts of Ice Cream program.

Nominations are being taken to ship boxes of ice cream directly to recipients homes each week. Those nominating can share reasons why their health care hero should receive ice cream.

Hudsonville Ice Cream is also delivering pints of ice cream to medical staff across the Midwest with a goal of delivering 100,000 pints over the next month.

The company says the Random Acts of Ice Cream program will continue through the summer.

More information can be found on Hudsonville Ice Cream’s website.

