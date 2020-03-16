How to report price-gouging cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order to try to curb price-gouging of emergency supplies and food during the coronavirus outbreak takes effect Monday.

The temporary measure restricts a person or business from reselling goods or products that are “grossly in excess of the purchase price of the product.” Also, a business or individuals can’t sell a product at more than 20% higher than the purchase price unless the increase is “due to bringing the product to market.”

A violation will be a misdemeanor. The restrictions are in place through April 13.

People can file a price-gouging complaint online with the Better Business Bureau of West Michigan, which will pass it along to the attorney general’s office.

The BBB also created a Facebook page, Price Gouging in Michigan, where people can share photos and information of alleged price gouging.

Sunday, the Michigan attorney general’s office has said it received over 75 complaints of price-gouging. The hotline to report complaints is 1.877.765.8388.

