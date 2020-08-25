How to prevent acne from wearing masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wearing masks has become a big part of our everyday lives, but many are concerned with the acne it may cause, or in other words, ‘maskne.’

Experts say the biggest thing you can do to prevent maskne is consistency and taking care of your skin as much as possible.

The main takeaways are to clean your skin with a gentle cleanser and make sure oil and dirt are removed from the skin while doing so.

Another tip is to use a good moisturizer, but make sure that it’s one that doesn’t clog your pores.

You should also avoid wearing makeup under your mask as much as possible and wash your masks regularly.

Brooke Vasicek, a dermatologist with West Michigan Dermatology, says it’s important to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible but don’t forget to protect your skin too.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is being asked to wear masks when they’re out in public, which is really important in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. We need to make sure that people can comply with wearing face masks to keep everyone safe, but unfortunately it’s causing acne in many people,” said Vasicek.

