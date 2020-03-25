How to donate to hospitals during COVID-19 outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hospitals across West Michigan are accepting donations of personal protection equipment to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The best way to protect ourselves and slow the spread of COVID-19 is to limit contact with one another. That’s not an option for health care workers and first responders. But there are not enough masks and other personal protection equipment (PPE) to go around.
The need for masks and other gear that protects those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight is so critical that groups are now reaching out to the general public for help.
SPECTRUM HEALTH
Earlier this week, Spectrum Health began accepting donations.
The following items will be accepted at the donation sites:
- N95 Masks
- Isolation masks (adult/child)
- Masks with face shield/visor
- Handmade or sewn reusable masks
- Face shields
- Goggles/safety glasses
- Bouffant caps
- Extended extra protection gloves – all sizes
- Isolation gowns
- Bleach wipes
- Swabs (flexible mini-tip)
- Pocket-sized sanitizer
- Thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal)
The hospital is asking that donors place donations in bins at collection sites to reduce exposure risk. The locations can be found on Spectrum Health’s website.
METRO HEALTH
Metro Health is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Items can be brought to Metro Health’s System Services and Learning Center located at 1980 Metro Court in Wyoming. People are asked to use the door on the south side of the building that faces M-6.
They are asking for the following items:
- N95 masks
- Isolation masks — children and adult
- Face shields
- Safety glasses
- Goggles
- Isolation gowns
- Gloves — all sizes
- Bouffant caps
- Bleach wipes
- Cards for caregivers
HOLLAND HOSPITAL
On Wednesday, Holland Hospital said it had adequate amount of personal protection equipment but know it will be used quickly. They are now donations to provide proper protection into the foreseeable future.
The hospital is asking for the following items:
- N95 masks
- Isolation masks (adult/child)
- Masks with face shield/visor
- Face shields
- Goggles/safety glasses
- Bouffant caps
- Extended extra protection gloves — all sizes
- Isolation gowns.
It’s also accepting money donations as well as hand-made masks. The hospital released instructions to ensure safety and quality of hand-made masks.
All donated supplies can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 121 W. 24th Street in Holland. Anyone with questions are asked to call the hospital’s donation hotline at 616.294.7720.
If you are feeling sick or have been around people who are sick, you are asked to not drop off donations.
Holland Hospital shared photos of some of the donations they have received so far, including one of Steven Olin who donated his supply of gloves and masks to the hospital. He is the owner of Studio Seventeen, a tattoo shop in Holland, which was forced to close after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of requests from our community to help during this COVID-19 pandemic. We are humbled by the prayers, notes and well wishes we are receiving that uplift our hospital and medical staff. So many within our community have asked about ways to help in this time of need,” the hospital said in a news release Wednesday.
MERCY HEALTH
Mercy Health is asking for the following items:
- N-95 and CAPR masks
- Face shields
- Isolation gowns
- Powered air-purifying respirator supplies
- Disinfectant wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Commercially prepared and packaged food items
Donors in Grand Rapids are asked to contact Angela Paasche at angela.paasche@mercyhealth.com or 616.695.1426. Donors in Muskegon are asked to contact Claudine Weber at weberch@mercyhealth.com or 231.672.3896.
BRONSON HEALTHCARE
Officials at Kalamazoo-based Bronson Hospital are also taking donations.
Bronson is asking for the following:
- Disposable face masks
- N95 masks, sometimes called respirators
- Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles
- Disposable gowns
- Disposable gloves, especially non-latex
- Disposable surgical caps
- Disposable foot covers
- Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial
- Hand sanitizer
- Bleach
The hospital is also accepting sewn face masks for staff in certain areas of their facilities to help protect staff and conserve the supply of PEP, as well as specialized medical equipment including: PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods, nasal testing swabs, and viral testing kits.
Officials at Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo say the governor’s stay-at-home order allows individuals to leave their homes to provide volunteer service, so donation centers will remain open.
The hospital has set aside five locations for drop-offs, open Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Kalamazoo: Bronson FastCare, 6220 W. Main St.
- Portage: Bronson Diagnostics at Woodbridge, 2640 W. Centre St.
- Battle Creek: Bronson Urology Specialists, 4441 Capital Ave. SW
- Paw Paw: Bronson LakeView Outpatient Center, 451 Health Parkway
- South Haven: Bronson Family Medicine, 930 Blue Star Highway
IONIA COUNTY AND SPARROW HEALTH SYSTEM
Ionia County and Sparrow Health System are also asking for donations of the following items:
- Disposable face masks
- N95 masks, including 3D printed
- Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles
- Disposable gowns
- Disposable non-latex gloves
- Surgical caps
- Disposable foot covers
- Bleach
- Bleach or anti-microbial sanitizing wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- PAPRs (Power air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods
- Nasal flock swabs (FLOQ swabs)
- Ventilator parts from Hamilton G5, Servo I and S, Trilogy, LTV 1200, HT 50, 7200 Puritan Bennett, including ventilator heaters, probes, wires, and disposable adapters
- Fisher & Payal MR850 wires and heaters
- Hand-sewn reusable masks (follow the CDC guidelines)
They can be dropped off at the Sparrow Orthopedic/Rehabilitation site at 537 W. Main Street in Ionia.
SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services at 1632 Linden Ave. SE in Grand Rapids is the designated drop-off site. It’s expected to remain open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Donations will be given to emergency responders in Kent County.
SEIU HEALTHCARE MICHIGAN
SEIU Healthcare Michigan, the state’s largest healthcare union is taking donations of protective gear. People can drop off supplies at their Muskegon office located at 1657 S. Getty Street.
Anyone with questions about donations or protective gear, you can contact workersafety@seiuhealthcaremi.org.