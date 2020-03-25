How to donate to hospitals during COVID-19 outbreak

Masks and other personal protection equipment at the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services office in Grand Rapids. (March 23, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hospitals across West Michigan are accepting donations of personal protection equipment to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The best way to protect ourselves and slow the spread of COVID-19 is to limit contact with one another. That’s not an option for health care workers and first responders. But there are not enough masks and other personal protection equipment (PPE) to go around.

The need for masks and other gear that protects those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight is so critical that groups are now reaching out to the general public for help.

SPECTRUM HEALTH

Earlier this week, Spectrum Health began accepting donations.

The following items will be accepted at the donation sites:

N95 Masks

Isolation masks (adult/child)

Masks with face shield/visor

Handmade or sewn reusable masks

Face shields

Goggles/safety glasses

Bouffant caps

Extended extra protection gloves – all sizes

Isolation gowns

Bleach wipes

Swabs (flexible mini-tip)

Pocket-sized sanitizer

Thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal)

The hospital is asking that donors place donations in bins at collection sites to reduce exposure risk. The locations can be found on Spectrum Health’s website.

Donations at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital. (Rick Jensen/ Spectrum Health)

Masks and other personal protection equipment at the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services office in Grand Rapids. (March 23, 2020)

METRO HEALTH

Metro Health is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Items can be brought to Metro Health’s System Services and Learning Center located at 1980 Metro Court in Wyoming. People are asked to use the door on the south side of the building that faces M-6.

They are asking for the following items:

N95 masks

Isolation masks — children and adult

Face shields

Safety glasses

Goggles

Isolation gowns

Gloves — all sizes

Bouffant caps

Bleach wipes

Cards for caregivers

HOLLAND HOSPITAL

On Wednesday, Holland Hospital said it had adequate amount of personal protection equipment but know it will be used quickly. They are now donations to provide proper protection into the foreseeable future.

The hospital is asking for the following items:

N95 masks

Isolation masks (adult/child)

Masks with face shield/visor

Face shields

Goggles/safety glasses

Bouffant caps

Extended extra protection gloves — all sizes

Isolation gowns.

It’s also accepting money donations as well as hand-made masks. The hospital released instructions to ensure safety and quality of hand-made masks.

All donated supplies can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 121 W. 24th Street in Holland. Anyone with questions are asked to call the hospital’s donation hotline at 616.294.7720.

If you are feeling sick or have been around people who are sick, you are asked to not drop off donations.

Holland Hospital shared photos of some of the donations they have received so far, including one of Steven Olin who donated his supply of gloves and masks to the hospital. He is the owner of Studio Seventeen, a tattoo shop in Holland, which was forced to close after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

Steven Olin, owner of Studio Seventeen in Holland, donating his supply of gloves and masks after his shop was forced to close due to governor’s executive order. (Holland Hospital)

“We are grateful for the outpouring of requests from our community to help during this COVID-19 pandemic. We are humbled by the prayers, notes and well wishes we are receiving that uplift our hospital and medical staff. So many within our community have asked about ways to help in this time of need,” the hospital said in a news release Wednesday.

MERCY HEALTH

Mercy Health is asking for the following items:

N-95 and CAPR masks

Face shields

Isolation gowns

Powered air-purifying respirator supplies

Disinfectant wipes

Hand sanitizer

Commercially prepared and packaged food items

Donors in Grand Rapids are asked to contact Angela Paasche at angela.paasche@mercyhealth.com or 616.695.1426. Donors in Muskegon are asked to contact Claudine Weber at weberch@mercyhealth.com or 231.672.3896.

BRONSON HEALTHCARE

Officials at Kalamazoo-based Bronson Hospital are also taking donations.

Bronson is asking for the following:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

Bleach

The hospital is also accepting sewn face masks for staff in certain areas of their facilities to help protect staff and conserve the supply of PEP, as well as specialized medical equipment including: PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods, nasal testing swabs, and viral testing kits.

Officials at Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo say the governor’s stay-at-home order allows individuals to leave their homes to provide volunteer service, so donation centers will remain open.

The hospital has set aside five locations for drop-offs, open Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

Kalamazoo: Bronson FastCare, 6220 W. Main St.

Portage: Bronson Diagnostics at Woodbridge, 2640 W. Centre St.

Battle Creek: Bronson Urology Specialists, 4441 Capital Ave. SW

Paw Paw: Bronson LakeView Outpatient Center, 451 Health Parkway

South Haven: Bronson Family Medicine, 930 Blue Star Highway

IONIA COUNTY AND SPARROW HEALTH SYSTEM

Ionia County and Sparrow Health System are also asking for donations of the following items:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, including 3D printed

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable non-latex gloves

Surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Bleach

Bleach or anti-microbial sanitizing wipes

Hand sanitizer

PAPRs (Power air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

Nasal flock swabs (FLOQ swabs)

Ventilator parts from Hamilton G5, Servo I and S, Trilogy, LTV 1200, HT 50, 7200 Puritan Bennett, including ventilator heaters, probes, wires, and disposable adapters

Fisher & Payal MR850 wires and heaters

Hand-sewn reusable masks (follow the CDC guidelines)

They can be dropped off at the Sparrow Orthopedic/Rehabilitation site at 537 W. Main Street in Ionia.

SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services at 1632 Linden Ave. SE in Grand Rapids is the designated drop-off site. It’s expected to remain open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Donations will be given to emergency responders in Kent County.

SEIU HEALTHCARE MICHIGAN

SEIU Healthcare Michigan, the state’s largest healthcare union is taking donations of protective gear. People can drop off supplies at their Muskegon office located at 1657 S. Getty Street.

Anyone with questions about donations or protective gear, you can contact workersafety@seiuhealthcaremi.org.