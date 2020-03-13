How organizations are feeding kids amid school closures

Mitten Brewing Co. provides free pizza for people at Harrison Park Elementary on March 13, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Thursday night decision to shut down every K-12 school in the state has left tens of thousands of children without a regular source of food.

Local agencies are stepping in so that kids who rely on free and reduced lunch programs won’t go hungry in the three weeks they’ll be out of school.

Caught off guard by the mass closure, Kids Food Basket in Grand Rapids activated its emergency plan. Volunteers met Friday afternoon to start packing meals for kids.

The organization says it needs money and more volunteers to make sure it can keep feeding them.

“We understand that this is a high-risk situation, but there are certain individuals that are higher risk and lower risk,” Kids Food Basket Chief Operating Officer Afton DeVos said. “If you are a lower risk individual, if you are healthy and well, we will promise you we are taking proper precautions to keep our space and our food healthy and well, as well. So you can count on that from us. And if you’re able to serve, we’re asking people to show up and do that if you are a low-risk individual.”

You can sign up to help at KidsFoodBasket.org.

The community stepped up, too. Mitten Brewing Co. was handing out free pizza at Harrison Park Elementary in Grand Rapids mid-day Friday.

Kalamazoo Public Schools is going to launch a version of its summer feeding program, hopefully by Monday. Details are still pending.

Greenville Public Schools says it will have boxed lunches available for drive-up pickup at Cedar Crest and Lincoln Heights elementaries between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. starting Tuesday. The program will be in effect on weekdays through the closure period.

The Green Harp restaurant in Greenville posted on Facebook that parents who needed help could call to get free breakfast or lunch for their kids.

Michigan has recorded 12 cases of coronavirus. Children are not at high risk of contracting serious cases. The elderly and those with preexisting problems are most likely to develop complications.