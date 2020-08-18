How Hope College is working to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Five Hope College students have been moved to isolation housing after testing positive for coronavirus.

Classes at Hope resumed Monday. The college in Holland says it tested all of its students, faculty and staff before their return to campus. Of 3,979 tests run between July 19 and Tuesday, 38 came back positive. The school noted people may have been tested more than once.

The five students already on campus who tested positive are now in housing set aside for just that reason. They and other students who tested positive while still at home are taking classes remotely for now.

Hope spokesman Greg Olger said the college expected some positive results, but also noted that at less than 1%, the percentage of positives was well below the national and state averages.

Related Content 477 more coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths in Michigan Gallery

The goal of the pre-arrival testing, Olger told News 8 in a Tuesday email, was to “establish a baseline classroom presence of zero cases as part of a multi-tiered approach to monitoring and mitigation.”

He said Hope will continue testing throughout the semester, reaching 1% of the population daily and utilizing a test that provides rapid results. Olger added that wastewater is also being tested for the virus. If a test comes back positive, the school will test every student who lives in the residential zone where it came from.

Updated testing data will be published each Monday.

Hope shifted the fall semester calendar earlier to wrap up before Thanksgiving and limit students’ travel. The college has limited occupancy all over campus, including classrooms and some dorm halls. It’s offering hybrid learning options and encouraging students to get takeout from cafeterias rather than eating in. School officials have also urged all students to follow health safety guidelines like wearing masks, social distancing and keeping their hands clean.

In East Lansing, local officials have issued an order limiting outdoor gatherings to fewer than 25 people near Michigan State University. In explaining the rule, the city noted an increase in coronavirus cases among college-aged people. It said large house parties are common in the areas included by the restriction.

“While we are excited to welcome students back to the community, the only way to keep the community safe and our businesses open is to work together to help stop the spread of this virus,” East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas said in a statement. “By limiting the size of social gatherings, wearing masks in public spaces and following the other everyday preventative measures that public health officials have recommended, we can stay safe to stay open.”

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill this week had to move completely online after only a week on campus following several clusters of cases.