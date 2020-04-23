How GVSU is divvying up coronavirus grant money

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal CARES Act for coronavirus relief provided $14 billion to post-secondary education students and institutions, including Grand Valley State University.

GVSU started taking applications online from students Wednesday morning to determine who will get a share of its $9 million. Instead of issuing a flat amount, the money is going to be distributed by need.

“We are taking a look at those (applications) and determining in a case-by-case basis how these federal funds that we’re receiving can be used to help them during this time,” said Michelle Rhodes, GVSU’s associate vice president for financial aid.

She said her staff is busy at work, making sure they can get the money to students as quickly as possible.

“We know some of our students desperately need these funds during this time,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says in following federal guidelines, the needs must be COVID-19-related. Housing, technology, child care are examples of expenses that may be covered.

GVSU also wants to hear from students about issues that may impact their future enrollment.

“We want to support them (students) as best as we can during this time. So we wanted to make the application short,” Rhodes said.