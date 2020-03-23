Hospitals, first responders turn to public for much-needed gear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Every trunkload showing up at the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services office in Grand Rapids will soon be put to good use.

“Different types of gloves. We’ve got some N95 masks and some surgical masks,” Chris Striebel, the director of the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services, listed as he sorted through some of the donations. “All things that have been identified as a need all across the country, but specifically here in Kent County for our emergency responders.”

It is another hurdle in a fight that defies the rules.

The best way to protect ourselves and slow the spread of COVID-19 is to limit contact with one another. That’s not an option for health care workers and first responders. But there are not enough masks and other personal protection equipment (PPE) to go around.

“The entire nation is in that position. I imagine it’s even international. But we are, so we greatly appreciate individuals that have been donating,” Kent County Emergency Management Director Lt. Lou Hunt said.

The need for masks and other gear that protects those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight is so critical that groups are now reaching out to the general public for help.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services at 1632 Linden Ave. SE in Grand Rapids is the designated drop-off site. It’s expected to remain open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Similar collections are underway in Ottawa, Kalamazoo and Muskegon counties. In Muskegon County, PPE can be dropped off at local police departments.

Officials at Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo say the governor’s stay-at-home order allows individuals to leave their homes to provide volunteer service, so donation centers will remain open.

Bronson is asking for the following:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

Bleach

The hospital is also is accepting home-sewn face masks for just by staff in certain areas of its facilities to help protect workers and conserve the supply of PPE, as well as specialized medical equipment, including: powered air-purifying respirators and PAPR hoods, nasal testing swabs and viral testing kits.

The hospital has set aside five locations for drop-offs, open Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

Kalamazoo: Bronson FastCare®, 6220 W. Main St.

Portage: Bronson Diagnostics at Woodbridge, 2640 W. Centre St.

Battle Creek: Bronson Urology Specialists, 4441 Capital Ave. SW

Paw Paw: Bronson LakeView Outpatient Center, 451 Health Parkway

South Haven: Bronson Family Medicine, 930 Blue Star Highway

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids also plans to begin accepting donations. Officials were still working out details of the plan as of late Monday afternoon.

Salvation Army officials were also were also sticking to their plan.

“We’ll come out to the car and pull it out of the car for them, or if they want to hand it out the window. But we’ll try to limit that interaction, keep that social distancing,” Striebel said. “Something like this, where everybody’s affected, you never know what you’re going to get. Yet people still come out and deliver and we’re happy to be a part of that.”