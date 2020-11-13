Hospitals struggle with nurse staffing during coronavirus surge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Faced with more and more COVID-19 patients and nearing capacity, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital is bracing for another challenge: a shortage of nurses.

“Do we have some gaps in care? Yeah. And the number of nurses that we have? We certainly do,” said Shawn Ulreich, chief nurse executive and senior vice president of clinical operations at Butterworth. “It’s really pretty widespread, in terms of our need for nurses. It’s both in our medical surgical units, but also in intensive care as well.”

Administrators told News 8 the hospital is working to fill the gaps as nurses continue testing positive for the virus. They said most of the nurses are contracting it in the community but some are becoming infected in the hospital.

“You can contract it in the hospital from a co-worker, not necessarily from a patient transmission, and we’ve seen some of that,” Ulreich said.

As some frontliners fall ill, Butterworth is covering shifts by bringing in nurses from different facilities, like Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

“Right now, our children’s hospital doesn’t have the same volume that the rest of our hospital does, so we’re utilizing nurses in that area,” Ulreich said.

Hospital workers said they could be pulling from other departments as kCoronavirus cases keep climbing: 8,500 more in Michigan. In the midst of the shakeups, they want the public to do their part in stopping the spread: wash their hands, practice social distancing, avoid social gatherings and wear a mask in public.

“Help us to be able to take care of you,” Ulreich said. “We’re still here, and it’s worse than it was in the spring.”

Spectrum Health added it is rolling out more stringent criteria to offer a coronavirus test, prioritizing those who are symptomatic and saying those seeking a test must get screened and must schedule an appointment.

If you don’t meet the criteria, you can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

West Michigan hospitals are also bracing for what could happen after Thanksgiving. They’re telling everyone to celebrate differently: eat in different rooms, social distance and only celebrate with your immediate family.