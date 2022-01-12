Hospitals see increase in COVID-19, stroke and other ailments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the state continues to see a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, health care leaders are urging everyone to protect themselves and others from getting the virus.

Steve Polega, chief nursing officer with University of Michigan Heath West, says the hospital continues to operate at capacity.

Along with COVID-19, it is seeing a lot of stroke and heart events plus, some serious falls because of the ice and snow. He says a lot of kids are also experiencing croup, and the flu is in our area, as well.

Polega is reminding everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. He says that people who are vaccinated are getting mild cases of COVID-19. Symptoms of the omicron variant include coughing, runny nose and headache but don’t typically include shortness of breath.