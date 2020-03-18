Southeast Michigan hospital reports first coronavirus death in state

UNDATED (WOOD) — Beaumont Health on Michigan’s southeast side says it has seen its first death of a patient with coronavirus.

The patient, a man in his 50s, died early Wednesday at a hospital in Wayne County, the hospital said. In addition to COVID-19, he had underlying medical conditions.

“Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said in a statement. “Our physicians, nurses and medical staff are all working together to care for COVID-19 patients. During a time like this, we are united to battle this virus. Further, we must continue to serve and care for the non-COVID-19 needs of all patients whether they are giving birth, needing essential surgery or requiring lifesaving emergency procedures.”

The state of Michigan on Wednesday recorded 15 new confirmed cases, all in southeast Michigan. The total number of confirmed cases statewide is now 80. Two of the patients work for the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Five are in Kent County and one of the Kent County patients is a Spectrum Health employee who is not directly involved in patient care. Montcalm and Ottawa counties each recorded one case; the Montcalm patient was quarantining and the Ottawa patient has been released from the hospital.

Holland Hospital is opening a drive-thru collection site for COVID-19 by appointment only. You must call the free hotline at 616.394.2080 (open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week) to be screened. That call will determine whether you should get tested and, if you should, set up an appointment for you. Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids and North Ottawa Community Hospital in Grand Haven have set up similar sites — also by appointment only.

Berrien County health officials on Wednesday announced that singer Sandi Patty, who held a concert at Andrews University on March 8, had tested positive for the virus. She spoke to several people in person after the concert. The health department said it was working with the university to identify those people and test any who were showing symptoms. Anyone who had personal contact with Patty is being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, keep an eye out for symptoms and call them at 800.815.5485 if they see any.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

Widespread social distancing regulations have been put into effect, including a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and the closure of bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms. When in public, you;re advised to avoid shaking hands or standing too close to others. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

There are also common-sense practices you can follow, primarily washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands. Health officials also stressed you should stay home when you’re sick.

If you think you’ve been exposed to coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room so as to limit the spread of the illness. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit before going in.

