Hope College postpones commencement to 2021

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College postponed its graduation activities until May 2021.

Hope’s commencement ceremony was initially set for May but was then rescheduled for August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, contingent of the conditions at the time.

On Monday, the college announced to the graduates that the activities were postponed until next year. The specific date has not been set at this time.

“If Hope were to host an in-person celebration in August, even outdoors, the constraints would significantly limit participation of friends and family and ultimately not provide you with a good commencement experience,” said Hope College President Matthew A. Scogin to the graduates. “In addition, given that restrictions are more stringent for indoor gatherings, in the event of rain, it would be impossible to hold the ceremony in DeVos Fieldhouse.”

Although the May 3 ceremonies were postponed, that day still included an informal virtual event to recognize the graduates’ accomplishments. The college says more than a 1,000 tuned in.