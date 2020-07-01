HopCat: Some bars putting industry, customers ‘at risk’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The lack of consideration some bars have for customer’s safety is upsetting the leadership at Grand Rapids-based HopCat.

In a scathing post on its Facebook page, one worker wrote, “Bars that aren’t taking safety precautions seriously will sink us all. If you’re a bar owner who doesn’t take it seriously–you’re an enemy of the bar business. You’re the scourge we need to purge from our ranks.”

HopCat owner Mark Sellers responded to the post and what he called the disregard for customer safety.

“It puts us at risk, and it put all restaurants a risk,” Sellers said. “I don’t like to see bars not following protocols. We take it very seriously at HopCat.”

HopCat posted pictures to Facebook, showing how employees are flowing state and federal guidelines.

It’s a commonsense plan bar-goers said appears to be uncommon for some establishments.

“Big Gretch (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) is doing her thing, so we got to play our part, too, man,” said Alex Romero, HopCat customer.

As a bar-goer, Romero said he has noticed some industry workers are either bending the rules or not enforcing social distancing and mask requirements.

“I feel like people aren’t taking it as seriously as they should be,” said Romero. “Corona(virus) is still a thing.”

The virus is indeed very real and even deadly, which is why Sellers is calling on bar owners to do the right thing.

“You always have to put the safety of your employees and patrons first,” Sellers said.

Wednesday, Whitmer announced she is closing indoor seating in bars in parts of the state. Outdoor patios can remain open.