Holland woman to fellow Gen Zers: Take COVID-19 seriously

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland resident Mia Marroquin, a junior at Saint Mary’s College in South Bend, Indiana, traveled to Spain for spring break. After returning home, she tested positive for COVID-19.

At 20 years old, she’s putting out a warning to other young adults that coronavirus is serious for everyone.

Marroquin was tested on March 17 and received positive results March 21.

“I had a sore throat,” she told News 8 Thursday, describing the start of her symptoms. “I didn’t really think much of it because I was just on a 10-hour international flight, jet lagged, all that stuff. I went to bed at 5 p.m. and woke up at 10 a.m. the next day.”

At that point, she had a fever of 104 degrees.

“For the next day or so, I slept on and off. I felt very achy, very weak. As my cough got worse, I started wheezing. The more I coughed, the more pressure there was in my head,” she said. “Today still my lungs are very weak. It feels like there’s a stack of bricks when I try to breathe.”



By Thursday, her fever had subsided. She said she was not coughing as often and feels almost back to normal.



She had a message to fellow members of Gen Z:

“Especially in the week leading up to my trip, most of the media I was consuming was about how us young people, it’s not going to affect us, how we aren’t going to get that sick from it,” Marroquin said. “But we did. I did. I’m lying in bed gasping for air and I see my friends who extended their spring breaks to lay on the beach and party. I think that it needs to stop. I think we need to get the message across that young people: We’re young but we’re not immune.”

