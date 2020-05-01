Holland Hospital starting surgeries again May 4

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Hospital says it is ready to start reopening some services that had been shut down because of efforts to combat coronavirus.

The hospital said surgical and endoscopy procedures would start to gradually happen again starting Monday. If you had a procedure scheduled that was canceled because of closures, your doctor will be in touch to reschedule.

“As always, the safety of our patients is our highest priority,” Holland Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Susan Ervine said in Friday statement. “The decision to expand surgeries is based on our ability to safely care for each patient and protect our staff with high quality personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety procedures as well as our ability to respond to a health crisis if needed.”

The hospital said everyone entering the hospital will have their temperature taken and will be screened for symptoms and exposure, as well as provided with whatever PPE they may need. Everyone will wear a mask and must adhere to social distancing. There are still restrictions about how many visitors patients can have.

Hospital officials also reminded people that if they need emergency medical care, like if they think they’re having a heart attack or stroke, they should still seek help right away.

Holland Hospital and health care systems across the state suspended all nonurgent surgeries to make sure they would have room for coronavirus patients in the event of a spike and to limit hospital populations to slow the spread of the virus. But elective procedures account for much of hospitals’ business, so without them, revenue has been declining. That has led many to lay off staff.