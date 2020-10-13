Holland High School to open Tuesday after 1-day closure

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland High School will be back open Tuesday after it was closed for contact tracing on Monday.

The district said it was necessary to close the school on Monday after learning of positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend. On Monday, high school students learned virtually.

Contract tracers have informed everyone who may have been in close contact with those who tested positive, the district said.

“Among those being asked to quarantine for close contact with someone who has tested positive are members of the 7th & 8th Grade Football teams. Unfortunately, the remainder of their season has been canceled,” the announcement said.

Officials say there have been no known cases of COVID-19 transmission in any of the buildings.