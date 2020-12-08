High school teams await MHSAA decision on playoffs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — High schools are awaiting a decision Wednesday from the Michigan High School Athletic Association on what will happen to sports still finishing their seasons.

The state’s extension of the COVID-19 epidemic order until Dec. 20 continues the pause on athletics, with exceptions being made for college and professional teams that test multiple times a week.

The Centreville football team has had an outstanding season and is waiting to hear when it will play its regional finals game.

Head coach Jerry Schultz says they are prepared to adjust as needed but are optimistic they can finish the playoffs, even if the MHSAA decides that has to happen in the spring.

“I think after last season, having everything cut short, they don’t want that to happen again, so I really think they’re going to come up with a strong plan,” Schultz said.

The team has set new records this year and is hopeful they will be able to add more to the school’s history.

“We’ve had a lot of success. Our first conference championship since 1979, our first undefeated season since 1962 and then this was our first district championship in school history,” Schultz said.

In a press conference on Monday, Gov. Whitmer said one of her focuses is to reduce cases enough to get all students back in school. Currently, high schools and colleges are only allowed to operate virtually.

“I do think that’s a good point that we need to get the kids back in school, but I also think sports are an important mental thing for kids. It’s a way to get out of their element and get some of that frustration out on the field,” Schultz said.

The director of the MHSAA, Mark Uyl, released the following statement:

“We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause. However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Governor Whitmer and MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sport practices to resume. While we are disappointed in today’s announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion. The MHSAA Representative Council will meet on Wednesday of this week to chart out another plan for finishing Fall and restarting Winter.”

Centreville Athletic Director Jill Peterson is optimistic there will be a way to finish the fall and winter seasons.

“We’re a division three school for the most part, football division eight. We have a lot of multisport athletes and for the MHSAA to say they want to get three seasons in that’s nice because if there is overlapping, we would have a pinch of kids having to choose,” Peterson said.

She says the school district will do what is required and follow safety protocols once athletics can resume.

“It’s still hard to not have sports. It’s a weird element to not see your coaches, not see your athletes, but the top priority is to keep our community safe and keep our kids safe,” Peterson said.