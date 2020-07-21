Holland Hospital installs thermal imaging for temp checks

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Hospital has installed thermal sensor imaging technology to check the skin temperature of those coming into its main campus entrances.

Officials say the devices scan people’s skin temperatures and alerts staffers when it’s out of range. High temperatures is one of the potential signs that a person might have coronavirus.

Courtesy photo of Care.ai’s self-serve devices at Holland Hospital.

Folks will come to the tablet, center their forehead in the frame as directed and the thermal sensor scans skin temperature. People will need to move glasses, hats and hair from their forehead to use the device, the hospital said.

If the reading is normal, a green light will come on and the person can continue inside. If the scan is outside the range, a red light will come on and it will ask the person to wait for assistance. A staffer will then provide the person with guidance on next steps.

Courtesy photo of Care.ai’s self-serve devices at Holland Hospital.

“It is pertinent everyone who enters the hospital gets to their destination quickly and safely,” said Greg Chatfield, director of Security and Support Services in a news release. “This fast, easy and non-intrusive system will not only streamline our point of entry process, but will also allow several of our staff to return to their pre-COVID employment positions.”

The hospital says the temperature record and photo thumbnail is purged a half-hour later.

Officials say a reception desk staffer will still be available to do manual screenings when necessary.