MI health officials release possible areas of COVID-19 exposure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials have released locations across the state, including in West Michigan, that may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Oakland County Health Division says anyone who was at the following locations on the dates and times listed below should be on alert for symptoms of COVID-19:

March 1 Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, time and locations inside the airport to be determined.

March 4 Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, time and locations inside the airport to be determined.

March 5 Burger King, 27700 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township, from 12:15 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. White Castle, 27760 23 Mile Road in New Baltimore, from 12:15 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. Hobby Lobby, 4715 24th Avenue #100 in Fort Gratiot Township, at 1 p.m.

March 6 Poole’s Tavern, 157 E. Main Street in Northville, from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Five Guys, 3561 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 7 Tap Room, 201 W. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. MSA Wooldand, 2100 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Texas Roadhouse, 3776 28th Street SE in Kentwood, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. USA Hockey Arena, 14900 N. Beck Road in Plymouth, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

March 8 Subway, 6260 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jimmy Johns, 5925 28th Street in SE in Grand Rapids, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burger King, 1515 E. Grand River Avenue in Portland, from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Symptoms including cough, fever and shortness of breath. Anyone who develops any symptoms is told to stay at home and immediately call a healthcare provider or hospital before arriving so the appropriate measures can be taken.

Officials reminded people to wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds using soap and warm water, to cough and sneeze into their upper arm, and not to touch their face.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Tracking coronavirus

Thursday night, the Michigan Department of Health Services announced the state has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases are in Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties. Two people tested positive Tuesday, in Oakland and Wayne counties.

Also Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that all public and private schools will be closed, effective Monday, for three weeks through April 5.

Michigan COVID-19 data can be found on the state’s website.

More than 127,00 people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, about 1,300 of whom are in the United States. It often presents with mild symptoms and most people who get it recover. However, it can be deadly, especially for older patients and those with preexisting conditions.