Health officials question Michigan’s Adventure reopening

A reminder to social distance at Michigan’s Adventures on July 16, 2020.

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County health officials question if Michigan’s Adventure should remain open under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

Earlier this month, Michigan’s Adventure reopened its water park with safety precautions. The amusement park has remained closed.

Whitmer’s newest order on Wednesday called for the closure of “outdoor services or facilities involving close contact of persons for amusement or other purposes,” including water parks and amusement parks.

Muskegon County Director of Public Health Kathy Moore says while the park has been “cooperative and cautious” in complying with health recommendations, the order suggests Michigan’s Adventure should close until further notice.

According to the health department, a Michigan’s Adventure spokesperson defended the park continuing to stay open, contending the order does not include Michigan’s Adventure.

Attorneys for Cedar Fair, the operators of Michigan’s Adventure, said the park can remain open, according to the health department.

Moore says until the county can get a ruling if the executive order is specific to Michigan’s Adventure, the park will remain open.

“Michigan’s Adventure Wildwater Adventure will remain open. We have not been asked to close,” said Laure Bollenbach, spokesperson for Michigan’s Adventure.

She declined to say whether the park would consider closing down if asked by the health department or state.