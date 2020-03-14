Health officials: Call before coming for testing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As things stand, there are still three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kent County and none in Ottawa County.

Still, the concern over the pandemic is straining hospitals and health care providers. Experts say we are still far from the apex of this disease.

Friday, a joint briefing by the Kent and Ottawa county health departments delivered one main message: don’t just show up at the emergency room demanding to be tested, call first.

“Right now, our hospitals and our doctors’ offices are absolutely being overwhelmed by people who are concerned that they have COVID-19,” said Kent County Health Officer Dr. Adam London.

People sometimes referred to as the “worried well” are simply showing up at health care providers expecting a test.

“That’s not helpful. It’s exhausting a very limited supply of testing resources and it’s also putting out health care workers in danger of being exposed to COVID-19 but also, just as importantly, influenza and the common cold,” London said

He said the health care providers have to use very limited resources wisely.

“We’re hearing from our hospitals that they are running very, very low in their supply of testing supplies,” London said. “Testing is, as you mentioned, very inadequate right now, there just aren’t enough test kits to handle the volume of people who want to be tested.”

Resources are strained at all levels.

“We are working tirelessly around the clock, we have to be reminded by our staff to sleep and eat, but we have you at the forefront of our mind,” said Kristina Wieghmink, spokesperson Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

The amount of testing has been small but will grow.

Kent County has submitted 45 tests to the state with 14 coming back negative, three positive and the remaining 28 still pending.

Ottawa County has sent in 20 tests to the state with nine coming back negative and the remaining 11 are still pending.

“Ottawa County does not have any positive cases at this time,” Wieghmink said.

Health officials are also looking for the community’s help.

“I want you to also think about how we can prepare our community and one way to do that is to make sure our blood banks are properly supplied,” London said.

The Kent County Health Department will host a special blood drive from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday.

The latest information in Kent County can be found online and information regarding Ottawa County can be found here.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will launch statewide hotline to respond to health-related questions about COVID-19 starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The hotline will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 888.535.6136.