Health experts discourage families from trick-or-treating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is discouraging families from going trick-or-treating this Halloween, and health experts in West Michigan agree.

Officials at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids say just because it’s a holiday doesn’t mean people should forget about the pandemic.

They say trick-or-treating would put people in large groups and proper handwashing could not be followed.

Officials are also discouraging people from going to haunted houses and corn mazes because of the amount of people there.

“As you know in Michigan, the numbers are on the rise for the cases of coronavirus that we’re seeing right now. So, we still have to keep this very seriously. The problem as we get closer to holidays is, we start combining households that haven’t been combined before, families getting together and nobody knows who has COVID,” said Dan McGee, a pediatric hospitalist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

McGee also says that if you do want to dress up for Halloween, you should go as a doctor or nurse, so you can wear the proper personal protective equipment as part of your costume.