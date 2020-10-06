Health chief cites ‘broad’ authority, issues virus rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Michigan’s health chief says he has “broad” legal authority to curb the coronavirus.

Robert Gordon, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday issued additional orders reinstituting restrictions negated by a state Supreme Court ruling and requiring schools to notify the public of infections.

He told local health departments to inform K-12 schools within 24 hours of learning of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19. A school must post it on its website.

Gordon says mask rules he issued this week cannot be voluntary and orders set common expectations for everyone.

With help from the Kent County Health Department, the Kent Intermediate Superintendents’ Association launched Tuesday an online dashboard breaking down at which schools there have been outbreaks (two or more cases associated with the school), whether patients are students and staff, and how many people are in isolation.

The state also provides data on school- and college-related outbreaks.