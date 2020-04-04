Health care coalition delivers beds, supplies to hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Region 6 Healthcare Coalition says it delivered 101 hospital beds and supplies to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids.

The coalition says the supplies are purchased through a grant funded by Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

“All the supplies have been purchased over many years to prepare for an event like this, where we may need to supply beds, bedside tables, dividers, commodes – all those things that are needed in a hospital, outside of a main hospital.” said Dr. Jerry Evans, medical director of the coalition in a release.

Mercy Health says it’s preparing for a surge of patients but is hopeful the community can slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home.

“Mercy Health Saint Mary’s has been approved to operationalize additional beds in preparation for a potential surge of patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These supplies will be used in new alternative patient care areas that the hospital is creating on its campus,” said Matt Biersack, chief medical officer at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in a statement.

Last week, the coalition delivered 100 beds and supplies to Grand Valley State University’s Cook-DeVos Center for Health Science. Officials from Spectrum Health and GVSU say the facility could have more than 250 beds if pressed into service.

The Region 6 Coalition consists of health care providers, facilities, emergency medical services and other medical authorities throughout West Michigan. It is a part of the Hospital Preparedness Program, which is through MDHHS.

The coalition covers Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newago, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties