Hand sanitizer delivered to first responders in Detroit, W. MI

Left to right: Courtesy photos of hand sanitizer production at Wise Men and Coppercraft distilleries, respectively. (Photos courtesy: Wise Men Distillery and Coppercraft Distillery)

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan distilleries are delivering some much-needed protection to first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holland-based Coppercraft Distillery says with the help of distributor Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, it delivered 1,000 gallons of its alcohol-based hand sanitizer to the Detroit Fire Department Tuesday.

Coppercraft says the product will be available for more than 900 firefighter personnel and 220 emergency medical technicians across 42 fire houses located in the COVID-19 hot spot.

Coppercraft Distillery vowed last month to donate about 10,000 gallons of sanitizer it produced to area hospitals and health care providers. The company says it’s donated to more than three dozen groups, including Holland Hospital and North Ottawa Community Hospital.

Kentwood-based Wise Men Distillery says it shipped off its first hand sanitizer donation to first responders in Kent County and throughout West Michigan on Thursday.

The company also delivered its first 1,000-gallon order of hand sanitizer to five Amazon locations in the Midwest and Indiana-based Berry Global.

Wise Men Distillery shifted its entire operation to creating hand sanitizer based on a formula provided by the World Health Organization. The company says the switchover is helping it survive while meeting a nationwide demand for the product.

