Hair salons reopen across UP, northern Lower Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hair salons, gyms and movie theaters got the green light to reopen Wednesday across the entire Upper Peninsula and in some parts of the northern Lower Peninsula.

Many eager people were ready to sit back down in the salon chair and get a fresh cut and color.

U.P. Hair Company in Marquette is one of the salons that reopened for business.

“It’s kind of nice to work towards a new normal, I guess you would call it,” owner Barb Bahrman said. “We were off much longer than we anticipated. We missed each other, we missed our clients. It’s kind of like a family atmosphere. So we were very excited to get back.”

One of the salon’s biggest issues is trying to reschedule everyone for their appointments.

“Because of all the extensions and rescheduling, it got a little chaotic to get everybody in here,” Bahrman said. “But we’ve been working steadily around the clock since 11 o’clock last Friday as soon as we heard we could open.”

With people in quarantine so long, Bahrman expects some clients who may need their hair fixed after trying to do it themselves.

“This is our first day back open, but we do have some corrective colors in the books for people who said that they tried to improvise while we were closed — and we fully understand that they were just doing what they could to maintain,” she said. “So we’ll see how it goes.”

U.P. Hair Company is cleaning equipment and tools between clients, everyone must wear a mask, few people are allowed in the building at once, and staff must do a health assessment before coming into work. Social distancing guidelines are in place, and clients are asked to reschedule an appointment if they feel ill.