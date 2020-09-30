GVSU stay-in-place order ends Thursday as cases trend downward

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials at Grand Valley State University placed students and staff under a stay-in-place order beginning Sept. 17 after a spike in coronavirus cases once classes started. The order is set to expire Thursday, Oct. 1.



GVSU’s COVID-19 dashboard says a total of 936 cases have been confirmed in the university community since Aug. 1. Most of those cases are off-campus students in Ottawa County.

The seven-day average of new cases when the order went into effect was 33 students. Now that number is down to 10.

Under the stay-in-place order, students are told to stay in their homes until Oct. 1. That’s for both those who live on or off-campus. They can still go to class, get food, exercise, go to doctors’ appointments and fulfill religious obligations. They’re also allowed to go to work if deemed essential.

In addition to the average of daily COVID-19 cases trending down since Sept. 15, the testing positivity rate has plateaued and is also going down. The number of people being tested within the community is going up.

It’s unclear at this point if the stay-in-place order will be extended.