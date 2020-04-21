GVSU senior produces song for graduating students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Valley State University senior has written and produced a song that encapsulates what so many graduating students are feeling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“An Original Song for the (COVID) Class of 2020” was written and performed by Joseph VanArendonk.

“I wish it didn’t end like this, there’s so much that I’m gonna miss and I’d be lying if I said that I’m OK,” the human resource management senior sings in the opening line.

VanArendonk is no stranger to performing as president of GVSU’s student a cappella group Euphoria, but this was the first time he put his thoughts to music.

“Music is cathartic for me, as it is for a lot of people, and there aren’t really any songs that I could listen to that directly addressed this. So, I was like, ‘Well I’ll write my own,'” he told News 8. “I would best describe it as my own internal monologue that happens to rhyme. It’s pretty scattered, but I think that’s pretty representative of how everyone in my senior class feels.”

The Norton Shores native will work for the university after the semester ends, but a lot of the emotional toll brought on by wrench thrown at his senior year comes from the job search being brutal for graduating college students right now.

“This has all hit in the time that I was finding a job and every single job prospect had fallen through,” VanArendonk explained. “It was just every single company, understandably, but it was like, why did this have to happen now?”

A portion of the song’s message is also aimed at reminding listeners the pandemic won’t abruptly end. Everyone is impacted by the virus in one way or another and VanArendonk hopes people will continue to take it seriously.

The song ends with, “Public health should not be minimized and maybe soon we all will realize but at this time, we can only sanitize.”