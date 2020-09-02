GVSU reports rise in COVID-19 cases

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is reporting a rise in coronavirus cases just two days into the fall semester.

On Aug. 26, the university reported 30 students had tested positive for the virus since the month began. Less than a week later, 93 additional students tested positive, making the total number of cases 123.

This number includes both near campus, on campus and off campus students.

University officials say all students and staff are expected to complete a daily COVID-19 self-assessment to help track these numbers. It’s required for those coming to campus.

Authorities also say they will continue to have testing sites on campus and track the number of people in the GVSU community who are in quarantine or isolation.

The latest data is from Aug. 31, the day classes started.

GVSU’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard can be found online.