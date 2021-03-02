GVSU opens rapid test sites with goal of limiting virus spread

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is now offering a quick COVID-19 test that students said will motivate their classmates to know their status.

“It actually is really exciting,” Sarah Riley, a cardiovascular sonography student at GVSU, said of the program.

Administrators opened the rapid COVID-19 test clinic at the Kirkhof Center in Allendale Monday and say they tested 709 people on the first day.

A rapid COVID-19 testing site at Grand Valley State University’s Kirkof Center. (Courtesy GVSU)

“It’s really good to know that I can come right to campus and get tested and know pretty much right away if I’m positive or not,” Riley said.

University officials say the tests yield results in, at most, two hours. They are offered exclusively to GVSU in-person students who live on or near campus, staff members, faculty and athletes.

“We heard positive results from individuals who came and they were thrilled to get their tests back so quickly,” Jean Nagelkerk, vice provost for Health at GVSU, said.

Nagelkere said officials sent texts or emails to the campus community with ways to make an appointment. She added that the university is footing the bill for the tests, hoping to encourage more people to get swabbed.

“We have 36 appointments an hour, so people can get it and get out,” Nagelkerk said. “We want to mitigate risks and keep not only are on-campus community safe but the community as well.”

The GVSU community may get a rapid test up to two times a week. It’s an opportunity they see as another way to save lives. The rapid tests are offered at both the Allendale and Pew campuses.

Below are the times and dates students, faculty and staff can get tested:

Allendale campus

Monday, March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pew campus in Grand Rapids