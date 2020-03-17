GVSU nixes in-person classes for the rest of semester

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University will be canceling in-person classes for the rest of the semester amid coronavirus concerns.

Officials say residence halls and living centers will be closed except for special circumstances. In addition, April commencement ceremonies will be postponed.

“The university will honor our Class of 2020 and will be in touch later with graduates about other options,” GVSU tweeted.

#GVSU’s highest priority is the health and safety of the campus community. Remote academic instruction will continue through April 25, including final exams: https://t.co/iAD0hANsft (1/5) pic.twitter.com/6SOTKrSG5V — Grand Valley State (@GVSU) March 17, 2020

Earlier this month, GVSU announced it would shift to online classes until the end of March. On Tuesday, school officials announced that precaution would be in place for the remainder of the semester, including final exams.

The university says all staff members that can work remotely are expected to do so starting Wednesday.

On Saturday, Michigan State University announced it would cancel in-person classes for the rest of the semester.

Virtually all Michigan universities have suspended online classes. Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer canceled K-12 schools for three weeks.

As of Tuesday, there have been 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. There has only been one confirmed case in Ottawa County.