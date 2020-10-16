GVSU lifts public health order, adds “Staying Strong” approach

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — After a month of orders to keep coronavirus cases down at Grand Valley State University, the Ottawa County Health Department will be lifting the latest order Friday night.

The Health Department issued a “staying in place” order for GVSU on Sept. 17 when the university had the largest outbreak of any college in Michigan. As cases went down, a follow-up “staying safe” order was issued and eased some of the original order’s restrictions. That order expires at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The health department says GVSU accounted for 77% of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa County before the public health orders. Last week, the university accounted for 4%, officials say.

The health department is encouraging a “Staying Strong” approach and is asking GVSU and Ottawa County to continue testing, wearing face coverings, distancing and hand washing.

“I’m so proud of our community and want to thank everyone for taking this public health crisis seriously and following the guidelines. We know we must remain vigilant to do our best to keep the virus from spreading. Our community is well informed, and we will keep all of the university preventive approaches in place,” said GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella in a statement.

Data related to outbreaks in Michigan schools can be found on the state’s website.