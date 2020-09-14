GVSU Greek life evolves amid coronavirus pandemic

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Greek life is part of the collegiate experience and members are trying to keep it from being the root of the problem.

“We’re adapting to things and we’re good at that,” said Zack Kirshner, Interfraternity Council President at Grand Valley State University.

Kirshner said he’s encouraging members to submit an anonymous referral form if they observe Greeks gathering in large groups.

“They are able to refer that to us and university conduct so that we are aware of the incident,” Kirshner said.

Kirshner said he hasn’t received any referrals and administrators told News 8 they haven’t had to break up any off-campus parties. Kirshner did admit two fraternities were told to quarantine before the semester started last month.

“The people who’ve been in contact with them remain in isolation,” Kirshner said.

Meanwhile, predominantly Black fraternities are increasing their presence online.

“Social media is key,” said Collin Lewis, president of the Iota Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Administrators said Greeks have the option to recruit members virtually or through events on campus that are limited to 10 people. Lewis said he’s taking a different approach.

“Throwing events online that people can partake in is critical,” Lewis said.

As fraternities find new ways to express brotherhood, they call on each other to live by the golden rule.

“Treat everyone the way you want to be treated,” Kirshner said.