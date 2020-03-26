GVSU donates supplies to health care facilities

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is donating medical supplies to local health care providers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

In a statement, GVSU said about 90,000 disposable gloves were donated to Spectrum Health. About 50 N-95 equivalent respirators and 50 face masks were also donated.

The university also said about 1,000 custom-made masks that were designed by the engineering program will be donated to American Family Care, an urgent care facility in Grand Rapids.

“It seemed like the right thing to do,” Michelle DeWitt with GVSU said. “We don’t want the doctors, nurses and other health professionals to get sick. We want them to be able to help us.”

