Gun Lake Tribe donates CARES money to county, local schools

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gun Lake Tribe is donating $500,000 to several Allegan County schools to assist them amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a county mobile vaccination unit.

The donations are coming from the tribe’s Coronavirus Relief Fund under the federal CARES Act, according to a news release.

The tribe says $25,000 will go to each of the 11 school districts in Allegan County. That includes the Allegan Area Educational Service Agency, Allegan Public Schools, Fennville Public Schools, Glenn Public School, Hamilton Public Schools, Hopkins Public Schools, Martin Public Schools, Otsego Public Schools, Plainwell Community Schools, Saugatuck Public Schools and Wayland Union Schools.

The release says schools can use the money to expand broadband capacity, hire new teachers, develop online curriculum, obtain digital devices and install air filtration equipment.

Also, the county will get $225,000 to purchase a mobile vaccination unit to provide residents with a COVID-19 vaccine once available.