Guiding Light becomes COVID-19 isolation center for homeless

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Guiding Light in Grand Rapids will be an isolation center for homeless individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The isolation center comes through a partnership with the Kent County Health Department.

There are 24 private rooms, a bunk area, six bathrooms and a full-service kitchen in the facility. Up to 60 people can be in the facility when fully staffed, the health department says.

“Guiding Light has always been a valued partner, but now more than ever, we appreciate their collaboration, sacrifice, and generosity,” Dr. Adam London with the Kent County Health Department, said. “Our goal is to provide a safe place for people who are experiencing homelessness to recover from the coronavirus and to minimize the transmission of the virus.”

Patients referred from hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19 or waiting for results can be accepted starting April 3.

Guiding Light will continue its rescue, recovery and re-engagement programs at its Iron House facility.

The health department says the city of Grand Rapids, the non-profit community, the Amway Corporation and Meijer Inc. have helped make this opportunity possible.

“This is a very strategic and important public health intervention, which will save lives,” London said.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: