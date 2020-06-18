GRPS to outline $10.6 million in cuts June 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If COVID-19 remains under control in Michigan, the sights and sounds of kids cracking the books in a traditional classroom could return, but with alternate plans and protective measures in place.

“There’s a lot of work to get this up and running, and this is in the face of a $1.1 billion budget shortfall,” said John Helmholdt, executive director of communications and external affairs for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

In two weeks, Grand Rapids school board members are scheduled to vote on the most drastic cuts since the Great Recession.

The economic impact of coronavirus has hit the state’s budget hard.

Expected decreases in school aid are one example.

It’s already down some $1.25 billion for the 2020 school year.

GRPS officials have been assessing the potential impact and it’s not good.

“Single largest per-pupil cut we’ve ever faced at $650, which means we’re going to have to close some schools and we’re going to have to lay off some people,” Helmholdt said.

On June 29, the GRPS Board of Education is set to vote on cuts equaling $10.6 million.

A decrease in state funding is one problem. Uncertainty is another.

Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said there is still hope the federal government will come through with more money to help schools.

The feds have already sent over $3 billion to Michigan for COVID-19 relief, but schools don’t have access to those funds.

“I have had a number of conversations with people at the federal level, who assure me that we are going to get the flexibility and some additional resources,” said Whitmer during her Tuesday news conference.

“Precisely what that looks like, we won’t know until the U.S. Senate takes action and until the president signs it into law.”

But until that happens, GRPS is preparing a worst-case scenario budget.

“We’re going to have to implement this plan with less buildings and fewer people,” Helmholdt said.