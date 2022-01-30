GRPS requiring masks, updates COVID-19 protocols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools has updated its COVID-19 protocols.

Masks will be required at all times, regardless of vaccination status, the district’s new protocols said. At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, the district strongly recommend masks indoors for its students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Under the new protocols, someone 18 and older who is considered fully vaccinated must have two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine plus a booster shot. For children age 5 to 17, they must have two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.

For any staff or student who tests positive, isolation is required. The district said the onset of symptoms will be counted as day zero.

For K-12 staff, they are required to isolate for five days and may return on day six, if their symptoms are improving. For pre-K staff, they are required to isolate for 10 days and may return on day 11, if their symptoms are improving. Students are required to isolate for 10 days and may return on day 11, if their symptoms are improving.

Unvaccinated staff and students who are living with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will also be required to isolate. GRPS said this will start when the positive individual begins having symptoms.

Unvaccinated K-12 staff will be required to quarantine for 10 days. Unvaccinated pre-K staff are required to quarantine for 15 days. Unvaccinated students are required to quarantine for 15 days, the updated guidelines said.

If a student or staff member is a close contact a school, the district recommends quarantining, but it is not required. An email will be sent to students who are considered a close contact to let them know of their status.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 616.819.2149.