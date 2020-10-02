GRPS Franklin Campus closed due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Franklin Campus administrative offices will be closed Friday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff members work in different buildings on the campus.

The health department asked the district to send employees home on Thursday. The offices will remain closed Friday. Staff members are expected to work remotely.

Those who may have been in close contact with the positive cases have been notified and have been asked to quarantine.

The offices plans to reopen Monday.