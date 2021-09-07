Greenville-Byron Center football game canceled due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The varsity football game between Greenville High School and Byron Center High School on Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Greenville High School Athletics Department.

In a tweet Sunday, the athletics department said the game was canceled out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 concerns.

No additional information surrounding the cancellation was released but the athletics department said any new information will be announced at a later date.

The game against Byron Center High School was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Greenville’s Legacy Field.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

