Greenville-Byron Center football game canceled due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The varsity football game between Greenville High School and Byron Center High School on Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Greenville High School Athletics Department.
In a tweet Sunday, the athletics department said the game was canceled out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 concerns.
No additional information surrounding the cancellation was released but the athletics department said any new information will be announced at a later date.
The game against Byron Center High School was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Greenville’s Legacy Field.
