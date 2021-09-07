Greenville-Byron Center football game canceled due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The varsity football game between Greenville High School and Byron Center High School on Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Greenville High School Athletics Department.

In a tweet Sunday, the athletics department said the game was canceled out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 concerns.

No additional information surrounding the cancellation was released but the athletics department said any new information will be announced at a later date.

Out of an abundance of caution due to Covid concerns, the Varsity Football game on Friday versus Byron Center has been cancelled. The program will be monitored this week and any new information will be announced at a later date. — Greenville High School Sports (@yjacketsports) September 5, 2021

The game against Byron Center High School was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Greenville’s Legacy Field.

