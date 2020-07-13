GRCC: Most fall, winter sports rescheduled for spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College says most of its fall and winter sports will be rescheduled for the spring of 2021.

The college says most sports are being rescheduled to keep athletes, coaches and spectators safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Board of Regents approved a plan for 2020-2021, which impacts fall and winter sports. Cross country will still take place in the fall but will have outdoor protocols.

At GRCC, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball will be impacted. Baseball, softball and golf will not, as they already compete in the spring.

“We want our student-athletes to be able to compete in the safest possible environment,” GRCC President Bill Pink said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented move, but we are living in extraordinary times. We respect the NJCAA decision, and we will continue planning with recent guidance while keeping the academic success, safety and the health of our student athletes as the top priority.”