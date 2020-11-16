GRCC hosts study of spray that aims to slow virus spread

Grand Rapids Community College student Sherry Sokolowski participates in a study of FEND, a product meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the respiratory droplets expelled during breathing. (Nov. 16, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Second-year Grand Rapids Community College student Sherry Sokolowski is out to help prove a breath of saltwater can help fend off COVID-19.

“I think it’s amazing that this right here in Grand Rapids and that I as a student get to be a part of this,” Sokolowski said of a test trial for an over-the-counter spray designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The product, called FEND, was designed by former Harvard researcher David Edwards, an aerosol scientist. He’s testing his invention at Grand Rapids Community College, where he began his studies decades ago.

After graduating from what was then Grand Rapids Junior College in 1981, Edwards earned a bachelor of science from Michigan Technological University. He went on to get a doctorate from Illinois Institute of Technology, then taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Penn State before joining the Harvard faculty for 16 years starting in 2002.



His research on FEND began with anthrax scares.

“I was invited to Washington, D.C., to help us figure out what to do to protect people against an inhaled pathogen, the nature of which they didn’t know,” Edwards explained.

Now, he has returned to further test the effectiveness of FEND, which works by using a juiced up saline solution to decrease droplet particles in our breath that carry coronavirus and other viruses.

“If you deliver salt , just normal saline, to the airway, it calms the mucus and those little droplets we’re hearing so much about form less,” Edwards said. “This salt, in a way, is making our internal mask work better. “

Study volunteers begin by breathing into a device that measures both the number and size of droplets. Participants then take a big breath of FEND. Twenty minutes later, their particles are measured a second time.

“See, her numbers have come down a lot,” Edwards said as he watched Sokolowski’s droplet count. “She started out in the 2,000 and 3,000 particles per liter and she ended up in the 200 to 400 particles per liter.”

“We found the impact is for about six hours with about a 10-second inhalation through your nose,” he added.

The fewer particles, the smaller the chance the virus will be spread.

It’s a layer of protection but not a replacement for other preventative measures.

“What this salt does is lower those numbers of particles,” Edwards said. “So added to masks, added to social distancing and added to hand washing, this should really significantly improve the cleanliness of our indoor environments and our outdoor environments.”

The study at GRCC runs through Tuesday. Participants earn $15 for 30 minutes of their time and will be provided with a parking voucher.