GRCC donates and assists health care providers, police

A Grand Rapids Community College dental student using equipment that will be donated to health care providers. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is assisting local health care providers and police agencies by donating medical supplies and volunteering time to help fight against the coronavirus crisis.

The college says more than 70,000 pieces of medical and personal protection equipment was donated to Spectrum Health, Holland Home and other local healthcare providers.

GRCC says it donated filter masks, gloves, disposable gowns, protective eyewear, face shields and bleach wipes.

With in-person classes suspended for the rest of the semester at GRCC, the college was able to donate inventories and loan medical equipment to facilities.

Packages of gloves being donated to local health care providers by Grand Rapids Community College. (Courtesy)

Nursing faculty at the college is also volunteering to work shifts at health care facilities and are assisting in other roles.

“Being relevant and responsive means working together with our community in times of need,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “Spectrum Health is a close neighbor and a partner. When our partners say, ‘We need help,’ we will be there to step up. I’m proud to see our GRCC faculty and staff mobilize to assist our all of our community during these unprecedented challenges.”

In addition to donations, GRCC is offering Spectrum Health the use of its Bostwick parking ramp, since students are away from the school at this time. The college says the ramp will allow for a short commute from parking lots to the hospital.

More than 1,500 thermometer probe covers were donated to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the college says.

“The support of our neighbors is incredibly important to Spectrum Health,” Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum Health, said. “We are grateful for our partnership.”